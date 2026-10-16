"The Pirates of Penzance" Sing-along

media release: ﻿Madison Savoyards are pleased to announce a free fundraiser singalong of The Pirates of Penzance!

Click here to RSVP for free and learn more about this singalong. RSVP is recommended but not required to attend.

We'll be auctioning off the named roles for this singalong. Click here to check out the auction and thank you for putting the FUN in fundraiser!

Our annual autumnal chili contest returns! Click here to register for this culinary competition and vie for the title of Penzance's Chili King!