press release: Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS is an adaptation of the fourth of Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning fantasy adventure books from the Magic Tree House book series, which has sold more than 100 million copies and is available in more than a hundred countries around the world. This time around, Jack and Annie’s tree house takes them to an exotic island with pirates, where the two discover the power of friendship and the simple pleasures in everyday life. The siblings meet Captain Bones, a mean old pirate who captures the two and forces them to help him find buried treasure. It's up to Jack and Annie to find their way back to the tree house and make their way home. [Please note: Pirates Past Noon KIDS is an abbreviated version of a full show. The run time of the show is approximately 30-40 minutes.]

This show has two full casts, the Green Cast and the Yellow Cast, so make sure you are buying tickets for the cast you wish to see. The cast lists for this show showing who is in each cast can be found through this link: https://www.vact.org/2022-pirates-past-noon

Performances will be held in the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard Street, Verona:

Thursday, April 28th, 6:00pm (Green Cast)

Friday, April 29th, 6:00pm (Yellow Cast)

Saturday, April 30th: 12:00pm (Green Cast)

Saturday, April 30th: 3:30pm (Yellow Cast)

In order to comply with VASD policies, Dane County requirements, and/or VACT COVID safety precautions:

All attendees over the age of 2 are required to be fully masked upon entering the building, in the theater, and throughout the performance.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this performance and must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo, such as on your phone, or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record).

Those attendees who are not vaccinated may show a negative COVID-19 test result (from within 72 hours prior to entry) to attend a production or event.

Questions about these requirements can be directed to Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org