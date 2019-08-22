Pistole, Windbreaker, Tarek Sabbar, Raj'r Taim

press release: PISTOLE (Germany)

https://pistole.bandcamp.com/

Pistole is a one man arpeggiator driven techno thing with livedrums and a bunch of keyboards from Hamburg/Germany.

Jan Beyer from the german elektropunkband Testsieger. He is getting back to his analog roots, banging on them drums and keys live and with all extremities...

WINDBREAKER (Chicago)

https://soundcloud.com/windbreaker-1

Windbreaker is the solo project of Nick from Lazer Crystal – those immaculate automaton of arpeggiated bliss.

TAREK SABBAR (Madison)

http://tareksabbar.bandcamp.com

Loud softness and angular synthesis with motorik drums and modular construction.

RAJ'R TAIM (Madison)

21+

$7 Admission

Show Starts at 7:30pm