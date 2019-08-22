Pistole, Windbreaker, Tarek Sabbar, Raj'r Taim
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: PISTOLE (Germany)
Pistole is a one man arpeggiator driven techno thing with livedrums and a bunch of keyboards from Hamburg/Germany.
Jan Beyer from the german elektropunkband Testsieger. He is getting back to his analog roots, banging on them drums and keys live and with all extremities...
WINDBREAKER (Chicago)
https://soundcloud.com/windbreaker-1
Windbreaker is the solo project of Nick from Lazer Crystal – those immaculate automaton of arpeggiated bliss.
TAREK SABBAR (Madison)
http://tareksabbar.bandcamp.com
Loud softness and angular synthesis with motorik drums and modular construction.
RAJ'R TAIM (Madison)
21+
$7 Admission
Show Starts at 7:30pm