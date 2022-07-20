Pistols at Dawn, Northside Heat

press release: Come get your surf and rocksteady fix at North Street Cabaret Wed, July 20. Northside Heat will be digging deep into '60s reggae and ska grooves at 7pm, followed by the far-out, farfisa-fueled, supersonic surf rock sound of The Pistols at Dawn! Benefit for Eken Park Festival, suggested donation $10.

More on the fest: The Eken Park Neighborhood Association is excited to announce the sixth installation of the Eken Park Festival! This year’s festival will be held on August 20 and will continue to feature incredible musical talent from a wide range of genres, delicious local cuisine and beer, kids activities, and much more!

This family-friendly, community-oriented event will take place on the 700 block of Mayer Avenue located next to the Tip Top Tavern, Ogden's North Street Diner, and the North Street Cabaret—easily accessible via public transportation courtesy of the City of Madison Metro Transit (bus lines 4 and 5) or by bicycle (the Starkweather Creek Bike Path or Demetral Field Trail).

Music Line-up:

11:00am City Sounds: string quartet from the Madison Music Makers Program accompanying morning yoga

12:15pm Trapper Schoepp Band: Milwaukee Americana folk-rock with a Bob Dylan co-write

2:00pm Supa Friends: we promise their hip-hop will make you scream "SOOOOOPAAAAH!"

4:00pm Sean Michael Dargan Band: pop-rock in two-toned saddle shoes and a bowtie

5:30pm November Criminals: unironic polka hip-hop for the downtrodden and party-starved

7:00pm Sexy Ester: an Eken Park Festival favorite from year 1 is back!

Kids activities all day

Food Carts and Local beer on tap

Check back for updates! https://www.facebook.com/events/954467655258448

We hope to see you at this year's festival as we celebrate all our community has to offer as one of Madison's most unique neighborhoods!