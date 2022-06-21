Pitch Hit Run: Softball Skills

press release: MLB Pitch Hit & Run is the Official Youth Skills Competition of MLB. This free program allows baseball and softball participants the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating at the MLB World Series!

The UW-Madison Women’s Softball Team will be teaching softball skills on Tuesday, June 21 (Goodman Softball Complex, 2415 University Bay Dr, Madison, WI 53705) and the Madison Mallards will be teaching baseball skills on Thursday, June 23 (Warner Park, 2903 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704).

“This is an amazing partnership and opportunity for our BGCDC members and all youth in Dane County,” says Michael Johnson, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. “Come on out to meet the Madison Mallards baseball team, showcase your skills, and compete with the best!”

The Pitch, Hit & Run competition is for boys and girls 7-14 years old (softball through age 12), and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Athletes will be tested, and their measurements will be recorded. Based on their scores in the pitch, hit and run categories, they will advance from a local event to a Team Championship help in MLB stadiums and then to the National Finals. Those that make it to the National Finals receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to compete at the MLB World Series!