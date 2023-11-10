media release: Pitches & Notes is a competitive treble a cappella group based out of UW Madison. This group competes in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCAs), where they took first place in the 2022 Finals in NYC. You do not want to miss their fall show, which will highlight songs they have been working on this past semester, including songs from their 2023 performance at The National A Cappella Convention (NACC) in Orlando, Florida.