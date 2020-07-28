ONLINE: Pivotal Conversations for Change

press release: With Tania Ibarra and Mark Richardson from Step Up - Equity Matters

The double pandemic of ongoing structural racism and COVID-19 is forcing us to face century-old injustices and inequalities. We can’t ignore that these times are challenging and yet we are all so afraid to make matters worse that we avoid the opportunities to collectively process these difficult times. Join us for a discussion circle to hold space for each other to acknowledge that the only way forward is together. Together we can heal, together we can take action, together we can commit to a new normal. online or in person (social distancing guidelines apply).

Event Details:

This will be a virtual discussion and attendance will be capped at 45 people. Zoom link and information will be sent in the event confirmation email.

Pivotal Conversations for Change is a race and equity series that is geared toward creating opportunities for young professionals to engage in race and equity in the Madison area. Current young professional organizations represented, include: Madison Magnet, Connect Madison, Habitat for Humanity Young Professionals, Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals, Ad2 Madison, United Way of Dane County LINC, Global Shapers

Meet our facilitators:

Tania Ibarra is a dynamic and agile solutionary who helps people reach their full potential. She believes in the power of environments where people can contribute their talents, knowledge, and skills freely. She is a founder, owner, and facilitator at Step Up: Equity Matters, a movement for workplace equity, as well as a financial professional with experience spanning private, public, and nonprofit sectors. She is also a founding board member of the Latino Professionals Association and serves on the boards of Kids Forward and Downtown Madison Inc.

Tania earned a Bachelors of Arts in Accounting and Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Clarke University. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Wisconsin, a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and holds a Professional Trainer Certificate from UW-Madison. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Open Compliance and Ethics Group.

Mark Richardson is President of Unfinished Business, a consulting company focused on helping professionals with career transition, and organizations attract and acquire talent diversity. Mark is also the CEO of GigBlender, an award-winning technology start up creating an opportunity/talent matching app. that helps people and organizations find a better cultural fit. Prior to starting these enterprises, Mark’s served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at the Urban League of Greater Madison, Division Administrator at the Wisconsin Dept. of Commerce, and Deputy Secretary for the State’s Dept. of Tourism. Mark is an active community leader serving on several Boards of Directors: Downtown Madison Inc., Starting Block Madison, Sustain Dane, and Co-chairs the Mann Scholars Educational Fund. He is also a long-time member of the Madison Network of Black Professionals.