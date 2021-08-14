media release: IMPORTANT: Proof of vaccination will be required for ANTI/SOCIAL this month. Valid photo ID plus vax card (physical or digital photo) OR other digital proof. Masks are not required, but encouraged. Thanks.

Doors at 9PM/18+. $5 before 10PM/$8 after

The second ANTI/SOCIAL party is August 14 and features a live performance from the incredible Chicago club-pop trio PIXEL GRIP, whose new album Arena is a must listen!

https://pixelgrip.bandcamp. com/album/arena

DJs, dark sexy hard beats, and incredible live performances. Welcome to modern darkness."