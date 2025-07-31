media release: Join us at Troy Farm and Gardens this summer every Thursday for wood-fired pizza handmade with locally grown produce from Rooted’s farms. Enjoy eating your pizza surrounded by the gardens in bloom, participate in kid's activities and listen to live music. Pizza Nights are a great way to support Troy Farm and Rooted’s work across Dane County, enjoy your local urban farm, and build community!

Advance tickets are required. Pizza Night orders close the Tuesday at midnight before each Thursday event.

Every Thursday, 4-7pm starting on July 31 - September 18, Troy Farm and Gardens, 502 Troy Drive, Madison, WI 53704

Beer and Lemonade will be for sale a la carte the day of the event.