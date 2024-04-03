Pizza with a Purpose

media release: Gather the kids, family and friends around the kitchen and join Edible Madison & Niman Ranch for a very special Spring Pizza Party featuring Mo Cheeks of Break & Justice and Pasture and Plenty!

Sign up and you’ll receive:

A pizza kit filled with local ingredients to make pizza for four

A link to join the virtual pizza party with Mo Cheeks on April 3 at 6PM

A link to watch the virtual pizza party with recipes, if you can’t join us live

Pick up your kit then cook along at home as Mo walks you through his favorite pizza recipe and shares tips on how to get the whole family involved.

In 2020 Mo Cheek’s passion for baking sourdough bread led him to start his own micro-bakery called Bread & Justice, which donates 100% of their profits each month to a different organization that is working to create a more just society.

Pizza with Purpose is an event series presented by Pasture and Plenty and Mo to expand his mission. Edible Madison is thrilled to host a Pizza with Purpose event and help support the good work of Bread & Justice. Let’s knead some dough, eat delicious pizza, and make a difference together. A portion of our Pizza with Purpose proceeds will benefit

A portion of each ticket will be donated to Community Action Coalition’s Food Security Programs and Community Hunger Solutions.

$35 (virtual ticket & pizza kit that serves 4), or $10 for virtual ticket ONLY with provision list (no kit).

Pick up your pizza kit at Pasture and Plenty (2433 University Ave)! Pick up available 3pm-7pm, Friday, March 29, 9am-2pm Saturday, March 30, or Tuesday, April 2, 11am-7pm.

Virtual event links will be shared by email in the days prior to the event.