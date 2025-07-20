media release: A Place for Them - Insects of the MCC Prairie, Garden, and Grounds, is the title of the newly installed Art Wall exhibit by member photographer Kathy Henning. Through incredible pictures captured by Kathy, you're invited into the macroworld of insect life at the MCC and to learn about the vital insect-saving habitat here.

On July 20, the MCC is hosting a event to showcase the photography and our grounds. Invite your friends to come listen to Kathy Henning talk about her amazing bug photography OR join us outside for story time on the prairie. Then we’ll all enjoy a guided prairie walk and nature scavenger hunt! Sunday, July 20 starting at 11am, guided prairie walk to follow.