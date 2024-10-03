Place, Urbanism and Spatial Justice

media release: Our physical environment continues to be developed, financed, and managed by numerous unjust policies, practices, systems, and institutions. How did we get to the place where your zip code can predict your health outcomes? Understanding the history of land as a tool for injustice in the United States is paramount to moving toward equity in the built environment and spatializing justice. In this program we will learn about the history of land as a tool for injustice. Explore the concept and the application of spatial justice as a tool to make our cities and communities just places for everyone.

Speaker

Paul D. Bauknight Jr., founder/president The Center for Transformative Urban Design

Paul D. Bauknight Jr. is a spatial and design justice advocate, activist, national speaker, educator and practitioner. The founder and president of the Center for Transformative Urban Design. The Center is an inter-disciplinary design justice studio dedicated to the inclusive and equitable development of cities, neighborhoods and towns through knowledge building, policy change, diversification f the design professions and equity in real estate development. A graduate of Virginia Tech in architecture, he has worked in community-based design and development for over 30 years.

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Join us at from 6:30-7:00 p.m. for cookies and coffee outside the Lecture Hall. The program begins at 7:00 p.m.

Location: The program is in person at the Monona Terrace and available virtually on Zoom

Registration:

If attending in person at Monona Terrace, we have onsite registration.

If attending on Zoom, please register at here.