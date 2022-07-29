Plain Fire & EMS Celebration
Community Park, Plain 925 Parkview Ave., Plain, Wisconsin 53577
Hank Kimball & the County Agents (left to right): Josh Hall, Craig Robson, Kevin Wright, David Hall.
Annual event, 7/29-31, Plain Community Park, with sports tournaments, kids' activities.
Friday: Youth softball tournament 6 pm; Midnight Divas DJ 6-10 pm.
Saturday: Youth softball tournament 9 am; volleyball tournament 10:30 am; bean bag tournament 1 pm (registration noon); music by Donnie Reyzek 4 pm; music by Cherry Pie 8-11 pm.
Sunday: Parade 11 am (line up starting 10 am, back of church); chicken BBQ noon; music by Hank Kimball & the County Agents 12:30 pm; kids' pedal pull 1 pm; fire truck rides 3-4 pm.