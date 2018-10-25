Planet of the Vampires

press release: Italy | 88 min | NR | Blu-Ray | Mario Bava

In the near future the two spaceships Argos and Galliot are sent to investigate the mysterious planet Aura. As the Galliot lands on the planet her crew suddenly go berserk and attack each other. The strange event passes, but the crew soon discovers the crashed Argos – and learns that her crew died fighting each other! Investigating further, the explorers come to realize the existence of a race of bodiless aliens that seek to escape from their dying world.

"A peerless example of a bravura visual imagination abstracting cheap sets into psychedelic textures." - Fernando F. Croce (CinePassion)