ONLINE: Planetary Health Graduate Scholars Flash Talks

press release: Global Health Tuesday webinars resume on January 26.

Hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI), the monthly webinars host researchers and practitioners from campus and across the world. The speakers showcase the complexity of global health challenges and the many kinds of expertise needed to address them. By sharing their experiences, these guests provide insights into global health, encourage conversation and help connect colleagues locally and globally.

April 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Planetary Health Graduate Scholars flash talks.

Nine UW-Madison graduate students are this year’s Planetary Health Graduate Scholars in fields as diverse as biomedical engineering, educational policy and community and environmental sociology. Register here.