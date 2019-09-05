Planned Parenthood Fundraiser Kick-off

press release: One of the Capitol City’s newest breweries has only been open for six months but has taken firm positions on social responsibility and equity since day one. Now the organization is reacting to news of injustice and has entered the arena of advocacy declaring Healthcare a Human Right.

Delta Beer Lab is proud to partner with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin throughout September. A Nonprofit Partner kickoff event is being held on Thursday, September 5th, from 5:30-7:00pm at Delta Beer Lab, 167 E Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713. “Tips” throughout the month will be donated to the advocacy efforts of Planned Parenthood to support health care access for women, men, and teens.

Since its inception, Delta Beer Lab has chosen to pay its employees a living wage, plus revenue sharing. The organization's business plan quotes the late Sen. Paul Wellstone as saying, “We all do better when we all do better.” The brewery charges about a dollar more than comparable establishments for a pint, believing they should ask their guests to pay what it costs to do business and, in turn, pays its staff over 6x Wisconsin’s tipped minimum wage. Delta’s staff do not accept “tips” for their service. Instead, when guests wish to leave a “tip” the brewery turns around and donates that money to their monthly Nonprofit Partner. To date, guests of Delta Beer Lab have given over $11,500 back to the local community into programs that directly impact the lives of our neighbors.

Just as Delta Beer Lab filters every decision made through its mission and vision, Chief Beer Officer, Pio (Tim Piotrowski), was humbled after hearing that nationally Planned Parenthood was forced out of our nation’s family planning program for low-income people because the organization refuses to withhold crucial information from patients. Title X was established in 1970 and serves over 4 million people each year. Planned Parenthood used Title X funding to provide basic primary and preventive health care services including: wellness exams, lifesaving cervical and breast cancer screenings, birth control, contraception education, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and HIV testing. Nationwide, Planned Parenthood made up just 13% of Title X centers but served 41% of all Title X patients.

Planned Parenthood was forced from the program because of the implementation of the 2018 Trump-Pence administration’s new federal “gag” rule. The new rule, not a congressionally passed bill, makes it illegal for doctors, nurses, hospitals, community health centers, and any other provider in the Title X program to tell patients how they can safely and legally access abortion. In doing so, the rule removes the guarantee that patients get full and accurate information about their health care from their doctor. Planned Parenthood chose to remain true to its values and recommitted to protecting and enhancing health care access to keep our communities safe, healthy and strong. Our families and communities suffer when politicians force medical providers to withhold information about pregnancy options and instead push for methods that are proven less effective like abstinence-only programs.

The mission of Delta Beer Lab is to expand access to the craft beer community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation.