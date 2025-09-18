﻿Planning for Senior Housing

media release: The Regional Housing Strategy highlights the need for more senior housing units to accommodate the county’s fastest growing age cohort, seniors 55 and older. As of 2020, there were approximately 147,000 Dane County residents age 55 and older, and senior population is projected to grow at 1.5x the rate of the overall population from 2020-2040.

From 2020-2040, Dane County needs to produce 8,200 senior housing units to meet the varying needs of the county’s senior population.

The RHS identifies the need for 6,000 of these units to be affordable senior housing, accessible to households making 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) or less. Seniors are more likely to have annual incomes under $50,000 compared to households in other age cohorts. Seniors are also more likely to live on a fixed-income, making it more difficult to budget for increasing expenses of housing maintenance and repair.

What is Senior Housing and How Does it Impact the Housing Market?

Unit demand for senior housing in the Regional Housing Strategy refers to ADA accessible independent living that is either rental or single-family housing for residents 55 and older.

Adding senior housing units allow older residents to age in their community, and at the same time frees up scarce single-family housing which helps to reduce the housing shortage. To find out more about senior housing and potential solutions, please join us at the next RHS webinar on the Senior Housing Crisis, Thursday, September 18, 2025, 3:00-4:00PM. Zoom link here.