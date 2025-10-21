media release: Welcome to the "When Plans Come Together: Transforming the Odana Road Corridor", where we will discuss the exciting developments from West Towne to Westgate and from Mineral Point to the Beltline (including a small portion of Schroeder Road). This meeting is hosted by District 19 Alder John P. Guequierre and will feature presentations from the planning staff, along with other Westside alders.

Join us for an informative session as we explore the series of actions that have transformed the Odana Road corridor, which includes over 2,000 housing units that have already been built, are currently under construction, or are in the planning phase. We will also share updates on upcoming projects, community initiatives, and other relevant news.

This is your opportunity to get involved, ask questions, and learn how you can contribute to the growth of our district. Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the conversation. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information on this public information meeting, please contact Alder John P. Guequirre at district19@cityofmadison.com, or by phone at (608) 571-3530. Residents can also contact the Common Council Office at council@cityofmadison.com or by phone at (608) 266-4071.

This public information meeting is virtual Via Zoom, please register in advance at: www.cityofmadison.com/OdanaRd. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email from the "Neighborhood 2" Zoom account. If you have trouble finding your confirmation email, please email Lorissa Banuelos, Community Engagement Strategist, at Lbanuelos@cityofmadison.com and she will verify your order.