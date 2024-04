Plans for a New Wisconsin State Historical Society Building Coming to the Capitol Square

media release: The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required.

April 15: Christian Overland, The Ruth and Hartley Barker Director and CEO, Wisconsin State Historical Society