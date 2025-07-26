Plant-Based Dyes: Intro

media release: Come and dye with us! Come learn the joy and experimental process of working with natural plant based dyes by working together with other workshop participants to transform different dye plants into your own unique colors. We’ll have at least four different colors and an array of examples pre-made to serve as our guide. Learn how to harvest in our dye garden for all the necessary materials. Interested in growing these plants? They’re easy to grow or forage, we’ll show you!

As we experience the process, we will discuss the importance and impact of plant based dyes throughout history, consider the differences and complexities of dyeing animal based fabric versus plant based fabric, and learn about the chemical process involved in making your plant based dye permanent. This is a great introductory course because it works with different techniques for dye extraction and fabric preparation.

Everyone will get to take home 6 fat quarters of cotton (22” x 18”). These may be used for future projects like quilting or hemmed into a napkin. You will have the knowledge to be able to grow your own dyeing materials! This 120-minute project was designed for those aged 18 and up.

General Information:

We recommend navigating to the Observatory Drive and Babcock Drive corner. Plan to head north on Babcock Drive. The entrance to the garden is on Babcock Drive. You are welcome to drop off in the circle but we are not allowed to park there. Google maps will sometimes confuse the garden’s address (620 Babcock Dr, Madison, WI 53706) and navigate to Leopold Residence Hall.

Street parking is free on the weekend. Consider near the Garden on Babcock Drive (lot 34), near Porter Boathouse on Babcock Drive (lot 35), and near Babcock Dairy (lot 40). There is paid parking in the Observatory Drive Ramp next to Steenbock Library (lot 36). Lot 36 costs $4 for the first two hours. More information about parking on campus can be found here: https://transportation.wisc.edu/visitor-parking/

Workshops are held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, we will move inside the DC Smith Greenhouses and do things there. Should this need arise before the start of our program, then participants will be notified via email two hours prior to the event. If the weather looks unfavorable please check your email before heading out. All the needed plant materials will be brought to DC Smith Greenhouses (465 Babcock Dr, Madison, WI 53706).