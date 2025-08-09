Plant-Based Sauces

media release: Join us for an in-depth sauce making demonstration that teaches you how to make several fantastic sauces from common garden ingredients–tomatoes, peppers, and tomatillo!

Bottle the vegetable abundance that sometimes feels excessive in August and September. We’ll demonstrate options for breaking down three classic garden vegetables–tomatoes, peppers, and tomatillo! We’ll focus on making family sized batches of delicious condiments and highlight opportunities to simplify the process. Do you really want to blanch and skin all those tomatoes? Maybe, but maybe not. What about the peppers? Do I need to remove all the seeds or skins? All of the techniques, tricks, and tips we’ll be sharing can be adapted to many different recipes! To wrap things up, we’ll sample four sauces inspired by American BBQ, Japanese, Latine, and Indian cuisine.

This workshop is an in-depth deep dive into the plants, the cooking, the practical, and the tasting. Each participant will take home our garden-sauce makers’ flowchart, with the recipes we used for each sauce. This 120-minute project was designed for those aged 18 and up