Plant-Based Watercolors

Harvest flowers and leaves, grind with mortar and pestle, add a dash of water, and transfer to a watercolor palette. These simple steps yield remarkably vibrant colors that change throughout the season. We will teach the basics for extracting color and then share the colors around the table. We will provide a brief introduction to some of the most ‘colorful’ plants and provide you the opportunity and tools to harvest and test your own. Many of these are easy to grow.

$25.