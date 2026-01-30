Plant Community: Gardens as Social Infrastructure

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Gardens should not simply be destinations and places of escape; they should be the places we live. To ensure a better future in uncertain times, enriching dynamic gardens must become ubiquitous. Our gardens must move beyond their fences and into our communities – making them accessible to everyone. Our world is a garden, it’s time we cultivate it.

Instructor: Chris Fehlhaber

Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome!

$15/$12 member/$10 Olbrich volunteer

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Environment, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-245-3648
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Plant Community: Gardens as Social Infrastructure - 2026-05-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Plant Community: Gardens as Social Infrastructure - 2026-05-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Plant Community: Gardens as Social Infrastructure - 2026-05-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Plant Community: Gardens as Social Infrastructure - 2026-05-19 18:00:00 ical