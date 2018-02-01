Plant Dane! Program

press release: Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership are now accepting plant orders for their 14th annual Plant Dane Native Plant Cost-Share Program. The Plant Dane Cost-Share Program provides native plants to schools, non-profit organizations, municipalities and residents in Dane County for a fraction of the normal retail cost. Not only are native plants beautiful, but they provide important ecosystem services such as habitat for local wildlife and improved water quality. Native plants act as sponges helping rainwater soak into the ground preventing polluted stormwater runoff from reaching area lakes, rivers and streams. Consider converting some of your turf grass or pavement into a native garden this spring and have a Ripple Effect on our waters!

Choose from more than 40 native plant species including: butterfly, prairie and rain garden kits. Plants are $2.25 each and all species must be ordered in multiples of four. Donations to purchase native plants for specific community and school projects will also be accepted through Plant Dane this year. Program details are available at www.ripple-effects.com/ plantdane. All orders must be received by March 19, 2018.

Native plants can be used to create attractive gardens that reduce lawn-maintenance time and costs. Are you new to the world of native gardening? Consider building a rain garden to capture stormwater runoff. Learn how at the Plant Dane Rain Garden Workshop on Saturday, March 3rd. The cost is only $10. The workshop will be held at the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department Building (5201 Fen Oak Dr., Madison) and will include hands-on stations and resources to guide participants through the process of site selection, sizing, site preparation, and plant selection. Information on installation and maintenance will also be provided. Experts will be on hand to help participants design a plan tailored to their site.