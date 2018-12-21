Plant Presents
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Bring home a plant from our popular rooftop greenhouse to gift to someone over the holidays!
We’ll be transplanting a variety of plants into colorful, recycled ceramic vessels made by other children at the museum. Learn about how to nurture and care for different species of plants, and the fun of giving something special to someone you love!
This program will take place in the Rooftop Clubhouse.
