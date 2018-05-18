press release: Kidlinks World Inc is hosting the fourth annual plant sale to raise funds for garden projects that support children through hands on educational gardening projects in both Madison and South Africa. Plants are donated by local area nurseries and are guaranteed to be grown in commercial grade potting mixes, therefore preventing the spread of invasive jumping worms. Get a jump on your own garden and support a wonderful cause!

Friday and Saturday May 18 and 19 from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, 22 Corry Street, Madison, WI 53704