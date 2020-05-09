press release: Saturday, May 9, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 502 Troy Drive, Madison

The Troy Plant Sale is the perfect place to stock up on plants for your home or community vegetable garden. We have a great selection of certified organic vegetable, herb, and fruit starts.

This year, we will be doing things a bit differently to keep you and our farmers safe. There are three ways for you to get plants and seeds from the Troy Farm Sale:

1: Order plants online: Place your order and make sure we receive payment by Thursday, May 7, and we will pre-package your order for pick up during the sale on Saturday, May 9, where we will be taking precautions to ensure that our staff and guests are maintaining social distancing practices. Our order form has a few pages worth of options, so don’t forget to check out everything we have to offer.

2. You can purchase your plants at 502 Troy Drive on Saturday, May 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be taking precautions to ensure our staff and guests maintain social distancing practices.

3. Order seeds: In addition to plants, you can purchase certified organic vegetable seeds from High Mowing Organic Seed Company. We are thrilled to announce that High Mowing will be donating half of the proceeds from these sales to Rooted! The deadline for seed orders and payment is April 27, to allow time for High Mowing to send us the seeds.