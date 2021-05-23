Plant Sale

media release: Sunday, May 23, 10:00am - 12:00pm, West Agricultural Research Station, 8502 Mineral Point Rd, Verona. Brent Horvath of Intrinsic Perennial Gardens in Hebron, Illinois, will bring his truck loaded with spring selections. We will strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines – masks required by all, social distancing, hand sanitizer use encouraged and provided. Full information about the sale sponsored by the Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society, including a list of plants to be sold and parking info, will be available a few days before the sale on Facebook.