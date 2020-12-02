ONLINE: Plant Sale with the Pros

press release: Spring marks the beginning of a new cycle of seasons and would not be the same without Olbrich Gardens' annual plant sale! In an effort to ensure everyone’s safety, this upcoming spring Olbrich Gardens will continue to host the Plant Sale with the Pros online. We hope to resume our traditional in-person plant sale fundraiser in 2022.

The 2021 online plant sale will again include a selection of tried and true perennial varieties from Walters Gardens and Midwest Groundcovers. Olbrich’s horticulturists carefully select unique plants that do best in this climate. Find the newest, hardiest, most disease-resistant cultivars on the market at the Plant Sale with the Pros!

Online orders for the initial round of offerings are due by Feb. 1. Curbside pickup begins on May 7. Customers will receive an email confirming their assigned pick up day from an Olbrich staff member the week of May 2. PLEASE DISREGARD THE AUTOMATED PICK UP DATE AND TIME NOTED ON THE SQUARE CHECK OUT CONFIRMATION.

Curated Perennial Trays: With 32 individual perennial plugs included, these trays curated by our own horticulturists offer tried-and-true perennials that recreate the plant palettes of some of Olbrich's most iconic gardens.

Bare Root Fruit Trees: lant a bare root fruit tree, making your garden just a little bit sweeter. Bare root trees are sourced through Bailey's Nurseries in Minnesota, known for its renowned fruit tree breeding program through the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Veggie Bundles - 6 Packs: A resurgence of Victory gardens in 2020 helped create a sense of food security as many folks focused more on cooking at home. Pre-order one of our delightful veggie bundles to kick-off your next veggie garden and find victory at your dinner table!

Individually potted perennials and groundcovers will also be available online beginning April 16.