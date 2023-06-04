media release: Calling all houseplant enthusiasts! It’s time to start propagating.

Join your local community of plant lovers on the High Noon Saloon Patio for our first ever plant swap. We will have cold drinks, music, and plenty of swapping. Plant cuttings, mature plants, pots + accessories – bring ‘em all!

*Healthy and pest-free plants only please

*Further details and swap rules to be posted closer to event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1306667956589346/