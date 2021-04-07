ONLINE: Planting for Wildlife

press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

If you want to attract more birds and other wildlife to your backyard, this program is for you! Liz Herzmann of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will share her best tips on how you can make your backyard garden a haven for birds. For more info and to register, click here: https://www.mcfarlandlibrary. org/planting-wildlife