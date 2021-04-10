ONLINE: Planting, Growing and Feeding: Forward Garden in 2021

press release: Presenter: Matt Lechmaier, Forward Garden Farm Manager

Hosted by: Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy

2020 marked the first growing season at Forward Garden, Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens' (MAFPG) newest 12-acre garden plot, located at the Pope Farm Homestead. The garden's inaugural year was a huge success, producing an estimated 24,000 pounds of fresh, first-choice, free vegetables for the emergency food system in Dane County this year. Matt Lechmaier, Forward Garden's farm manager and MAFPG’s first employee, is a Madison native who received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Matt oversees day-to-day operations of the garden, volunteer recruitment, outreach, and fundraising. On Saturday, April 10th @ 2pm, Matt will join us on Zoom to talk about plans for the 2021 season including planting, schedules for volunteers, and the distribution system of the fresh produce to local food pantries.

Free and open to the public! Advanced registration required.

https://www. popefarmconservancy.org/