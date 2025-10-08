media release: Join us on Wednesday, October 8, from 3:00-4:30 PM at the Allen Centennial Gardens for the Psychedelic Past, Presents & Futures workshop group and the Urdang Lab's fourth annual "Plants as Psychoactives & Medicines" event.

Come and explore the fascinating world of plants as the foundations of medicines and pharmaceuticals on this drop-in, self-guided garden tour. Discover their medicinal and pharmaceutical stories shared by our team of interdisciplinary collaborators. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about familiar botanicals like Cannabis, Tobacco, and Castor Bean, and meet lesser-known medicinal gems like Cycad, Rue, Peyote, Nigella, and Colchicum.

This event is free and open to all, rain or shine. Please RSVP HERE to receive a special digital booklet that accompanies the event.