media release: PLANTS FOR MENTAL HEALTH, in collaboration with local natural plant care brand Urban Gardener and Fitchburg Farms greenhouse, is set to give away over 300 free house plants to UW students on September 14, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

PLANTS FOR MENTAL HEALTH, a pioneering organization dedicated to enhancing mental health through the power of greenery, is on a mission to provide students, veterans, and the elderly with the therapeutic benefits of plants, completely free of charge.

"As students embark on their academic journey this year at the University of Wisconsin Madison, we aim to infuse a little green therapy into their lives," enthused Ryun Bibro, executive director of PLANTS FOR MENTAL HEALTH.

An abundance of scientific research underscores the remarkable advantages of indoor plants in alleviating stress, reducing anxiety, and uplifting overall mood. These botanical companions not only infuse a natural element into your surroundings but also act as diligent air purifiers, boost productivity, and create a serene oasis for relaxation.

This highly anticipated event promises to bring an abundance of green leaves and smiles on State Street Mall between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Joining the festivities is UW Health Services, ready to provide valuable insights into mental health and essential campus resources.

Thursday, September 14, 2023, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, East Campus Mall at the end of State Street, Madison.

This event is open to all University of Wisconsin Madison students, with houseplants available on a first-come, first-served basis upon presentation of a valid UW Student ID.

For more information and to stay updated on event details, please visit our Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1456387841794170/