Plants for the Apocalypse

media release: The Borghesi-Mellon Psychedelic Pasts, Presents and Futures Workshop Group for a drop-in, self-guided tour as we celebrate Environmental History Week, Earth Fest, Bicycle Day, 420, interdependence, and health.

Plants are our partners in life and in death. They might signal the coming of the apocalypse, heal and harm, provide nourishment through extreme experiences, or perhaps help us cope with our mental health in challenging ecological times. We will explore plant-human-environment relationships through the lenses of the four horsemen of the apocalypse: death, war, famine, and plague. What kind of plants would you want around for the end of the world? What can we as human participants learn from these relationships through space and time? Drop in to hear from UW-Madison community members about these multi-dimensional perspectives that have the potential to affect the health of humans and non-humans alike.

Featured plants and fungi include: Poppy, Narcissus, Cordyceps, Cattail, Potato, Cannabis, Saffron, Ice Plant, Cicadapocalypse 2024...and more!

This event is free and open to the public, but we ask that you please RSVP ---> HERE.

Questions? Contact Liz.birkhauser@wisc.edu