press release: Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials

September 13 to January 5, 2020

Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials features contemporary artwork investigating the complex cultural and material nexus that is “Plastic.”

Artists: Morehshin Allahyari, Ifeoma U. Anyaeji, Han Bing, Dianna Cohen, Willie Cole, Bonnie Collura, Gisela Colon, Emmanuel Bakary Daou, Mark Dion, Katrin Hornek, Kelly Jazvac, Chris Jordan, Brian Jungen, Pamela Longobardi, Steve McPherson, Zanele Muholi, Vik Muniz, Matthew Northridge, Aurora Robson, Evelyn Rydz, Tejal Shah, Jessica Stockholder, Rebecca Strzelec, Ann Tarantino, Christine Wertheim, Margaret Wertheim, Deb Todd Wheeler, Kelly Wood, Pinar Yoldas, and Marina Zurkow.

Reception and Costume Party: Friday, October 25, 5:30-8:30pm, Mead Witter Lobby

Director's Conversation: Saturday, October 26, 12pm, Chazen Auditorium