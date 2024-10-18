Plastinator, Somatosensation, Orc With Spear Mounted on Giant Wolf & Lizard Man, Dead Cops in Church Fires

media release: DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $10

ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Plastinator is what we call Goreaoke (pronounced similarly to karaoke). On stage we have high speed programmed drums and distorted noisy bass. The microphone is passed to audience members to scream and shout and go crazy.

Somatosensation is a ritual in reverence of a trauma-god. Guitar and vocals are run through a mixing board and reverb pedal patched back into themselves. Self-patched mixing offers chaotic and evolving feedback, and giving it inputs sets them up to modulate each other in unpredictable ways. The results can be loud, and so were run out through a pair of broken headphones strapped to a wooden box, occasionally straining and dying under the hot signal. This is a journey through a sonic landscape of abused electronics, a primal expression of raw feeling.

Dead Cops in Church Fires, from Madison WI, perform punishing & confrontational power electronics/harsh noise.

Orc With Spear Mounted on Giant Wolf & Lizard Man is noise/dungeon synth from Milwaukee.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.