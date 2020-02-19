press release: Participatory Learning and Teaching Organization (PLATO) Spring Open House.

Meet the coordinators from the 40+ courses that are offered every Spring. Members, new members and interested individuals can speak with coordinators about their course, pick up any handouts, etc. and get excited about the courses beginning the following week. Committees will be in attendance to talk about upcoming trips, our literary magazine, social events, local walking tours of local, and lectures.

As you enter the Senior Center stop at the Curriculum table to pick up a course schedule. Then move about the room talking with committee and coordinators members - all are volunteers, putting Participatory Learning and Teaching Organization (PLATO) into action.

Volunteers keep all our activities going strong. Please consider becoming involved. New members are invited to stop at the Membership and the Board table to find out more about PLATO activities and the many benefits in becoming a member.