Play at the New Lake

media release: Join us Monday, July 24, at Blackhawk Country Club in the Madison suburb of Shorewood Hills for a scramble golf tournament to support winners of the 2024 Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest and to celebrate with members and friends of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

Sign up at www. wisconsintechnologycouncil. com/golf for the tournament, which will feature an 11 a.m. shotgun start, lunch, carts, prizes and an end-of-day reception. An individual can golf for $195; a foursome can golf for $750. Watch our “Events” page for more information at www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com .

Not a golfer? Join us for the buffet and cash-bar social hour following the tournament. The reception-only price is $50.

Blackhawk Country Club celebrated its 100th year in 2021. This private course is within the Village of Shorewood Hills, which is surrounded by Madison and nestled along the shores of Lake Mendota. Play at Blackhawk offers a challenging 18 holes, well-manicured greens, a picturesque clubhouse and spectacular views of the lake and surrounding neighborhoods. The club hosted the Wisconsin Women’s State Championship in June.

While there are no official U.S. Golf Association rules governing “scrambles,” most such events feature team members teeing off, choosing the team’s best ball for their next shot and continuing until completion of the hole. No good shots on your team? Mulligans are available for a price!

There will be other hole-in-one prizes among games and contests. Tournament participation will also include: Range balls provided on practice tee; pre-tourney clinic; complete bag service; on-course beverage service; scoring and results sheets; course staff will lead groups to proper tee assignments for shotgun start.