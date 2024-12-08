Play It as It Lays

media release: USA | 1972 | 35mm | 99 min.

Director: Frank Perry

Cast: Tuesday Weld, Anthony Perkins, Tammy Grimes

In contemporary Los Angeles, a failed actress (Weld), descends into madness after the dissolution of her marriage to a self-obsessed director (Perkins). Writer Joan Didion, known for her exploration of California landscapes and mythologies, wrote the screenplay, an adaptation of her own novel about the dark side of tinseltown. Never released on home video in any format, an excellent archival 35mm print will be shown.