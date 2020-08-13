ONLINE: Play Make Learn

press release: At the 2020 Play Make Learn (PML) conference on August 13, attendees will engage with cutting-edge learning science experiences and state-of-the-art design, education, and research. Whether they are an educator, researcher, developer, designer, foundation leader, policy maker, museum and library professional, or a school leader, Play Make Learn promotes high-quality learning opportunities for all.

“In the time of COVID, it is more important than ever to think about how we can create dynamic, engaging learning environments in virtual and informal spaces,” Rich Halverson, Associate Dean for Innovation, Outreach, and Partnerships and Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, said.” PML brings together UW-Madison’s leading experts on virtual learning, game design, makerspaces, informal learning, personalized learning, and arts-based education to create new and critically-needed resources, conversations, and models about how to design next generation learning spaces in the fall and in the future.”

A little history: Halverson and other educators have run a conference about games and learning at UW-Madison since 2004.

“We were the first university to name this as a field, and we convened GLS (Games, Learning, and Society), and now PML, to bring together the leading voices in education, technology design, research, foundations, and leadership to envision the future of education,” Halverson said.

For all of the latest information, visit the website here: https://go.wisc.edu/ playmakelearn2020

Program fee: $150

Highlights of the conference include:

James Paul Gee Game Design Award | Submissions due July 12

due July 12 Live Keynote | Dr. Erica Halverson , professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at UW–Madison and author of the upcoming book, "How the Arts Can Save Education"

, professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at UW–Madison and author of the upcoming book, "How the Arts Can Save Education" Live Panel Discussion | What will teaching and learning look like in the fall (and beyond)?

What will teaching and learning look like in the fall (and beyond)? Live Breakout Sessions

Recorded Content Available On-Demand

More details and speakers to be announced soon!