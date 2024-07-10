media release: We've partnered with Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR).

Play on the Move is a free, drop-in mobile play program for the community in the Madison Metropolitan School District. The van brings unique play equipment for organized games, physical activities and free play that encourages imagination and interactive learning experiences. Play on the Move strives to bring equitable play opportunities to more families in the Madison community. Although Play on the Move targets children ages 3+ years, staff are trained to be flexible in adapting play to large ranges of ages, including preschoolers through middle school-age children. Family play is encouraged and guardians must stay with their child.

The Glen events are sponsored in partnership with the Madison Parks Foundation.