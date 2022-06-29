Playdates on the Green

press release: Madison Mom is thrilled to announce our 2022 Summer Playdate Series with Hilldale which will be kicking off on Wednesday, June 29, and will run weekly through Wednesday, August 10, at Hilldale in Madison. The weekly events will take place from 10-11:30am on The Green at Hilldale. The Green is located just in front the Apple Store, LL Bean, bartaco and University Bookstore.

The weekly events are free to attend - but we will be accepting a $5 donation for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

June 29 - August 10 | Wednesdays at 10am - 11:30am

We will have special entertainment/guests at each (you can view below), along with a snack, craft and yard games. The events are accessible for all, please let us know if you have any questions and we hope to see you on The Green this summer!

Special Entertainment: June 29 - Pogie the Yogie; July 6 - James the Magician; July 13 - Mirabel and Pepa; July 20 - Wonder Woman & Super Man; July 27 - David Landau; August 3 - Moana & Ariel; August 10 - Pogie the Yogie

We do ask that you register so that we can plan accordingly with crafts and snacks. By registering - your email will be added to the Madison Mom & Hilldale newsletter lists, to stay in the know about upcoming happenings in our community. You are able to unsubscribe at any time.