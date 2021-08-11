Players on the Patio

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Forward Madison FC players will join Madison Public Library youth librarians to do a storytime on the patio at Pinney Library! Enjoy stories, songs and soccer outdoors and bring your kids to meet two of their favorite local soccer players.

Madison Public Library and Forward Madison FC are joining forces to promote literacy in Madison! Learn more at madpl.org/forward.

Info

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

Closed Permanently

Kids & Family
608-224-7100
Google Calendar - Players on the Patio - 2021-08-11 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Players on the Patio - 2021-08-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Players on the Patio - 2021-08-11 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Players on the Patio - 2021-08-11 16:00:00 ical