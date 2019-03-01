RSVP for Playful Letters

press release: A departure from the more formal calligraphy lettering, try this playful approach to letterforms. Explore markers, paints, colored pencils, doodling, and more. Learn fun and funky styles using block letters, stencils, stamps, and your handwriting that can add a new twist to your garden journals. No experience necessary. Some supplies included; a complete Supply List provided. Youth Accepted : Ages 15 and up. Instructor: Jackie Hefty (Whispering Woodlands)

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 9

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 1

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $62 per person

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
608-246-4550
