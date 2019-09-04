PlayTime Productions Auditions

press release: Playtime Productions will hold fall play auditions for an original musical production of “Ali Baba & A Few Thieves” on Wednesday, September 4, from 4:30-7 p.m. in the lower level of the Monona Public Library. Playtime Productions is an educational theater experience for kids in grades 3-12. There is no audition fee. Please plan to attend the entire audition time slot. There will be about 16 performances throughout the Dane County Area in November and early December. First-time auditioners are encouraged to call Renaye Leach for more information about auditions, rehearsal schedules and tuition at (608) 437-4217.