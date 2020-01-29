PlayTime Productions Auditions

press release: Playtime Productions will hold spring play auditions for an original musical production of “The Princess & the Pea” on Wednesday, January 29, from 4:30-7 p.m. in the lower level of the Monona Public Library. Playtime Productions is an educational theater experience for kids in grades 3-12. There is no audition fee. Please plan to attend the entire audition timeslot. There will be about 16 performances throughout the Dane County Area from the end of March through early May. First-time auditioners are encouraged to call Renaye Leach for more information about auditions, rehearsal schedules, and tuition at (608) 437-4217.