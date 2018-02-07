PlayTime Productions Auditions

press release:

Playtime Productions will hold spring play auditions for an original musical production of “The Reluctant Dragon” on Wednesday, February 7 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. in the lower level of the Monona Public Library. Playtime Productions is an educational theater experience for kids in grades 3-12. There is no audition fee. Please plan to attend the entire audition time slot. There will be about 16 performances throughout the Dane County Area in April and early May. First-time auditioners are encouraged to call Renaye Leach for more information about auditions, rehearsal schedules, and tuition at 608-437-4217.

The Reluctant Dragon is a story about a child who befriends an unlikely reptile living in a nearby cave. As rumors and gossip spread about unusual noises coming from the cave, the other townspeople very much fear the idea of a huge green monster living in their midst. A famed dragon slayer arrives to rid the area of this so-called menace. The youngster must figure out how to save this friend from utter demise. Through camaraderie and diplomacy people come to accept the amiable beast and are cautioned about the power of unsubstantiated innuendo. The community becomes a better place for all through the efforts made in consideration and for cooperation.