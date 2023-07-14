media release: FPC Presents PLEASE DON’T DESTROY

This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster. Doors at 6PM | Show at 7PM

Please Don’t Destroy is a New York-based comedy trio consisting of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy (L-R). Collectively, we are 78 years old and weigh ~511 pounds. We’re currently writing and making videos for Saturday Night Live. We have performed our live sketch show at festivals and colleges across the country.