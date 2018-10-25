press release: Laura Clark-Hansen’s book “Please Send Hats” has just been published and is available on the Amazon, Barnes & Noble and A Room of One’s Own websites. The book is about her journey with Ovarian Cancer interwoven with memories of growing up in a Catholic family of 12 in Madison, Wisconsin. She was a Madison native. She went to school at Edgewood High School; in fact she played Golde to Michael Bruno’s Tevye in a production of Fiddler on the Roof their senior year. She graduated from UW Madison with a B. A. in Theater; a highlight was being double cast with Jane Kaczmarek in the role of Josie in A Moon for the Misbegotten.